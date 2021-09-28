Bail Plea Of Rana Kapoor’s Wife, Daughter Rejected By Bombay High Court

After the special CBI court had rejected the bail plea of Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor’s wife and daughter, a single judge bench at Bombay High court said that the offences conducted by the three of them were a ‘serious dent’ to country’s ‘financial health. Thereby, Justice Bharati Dangre, rejected the bail plea of Kapoor’s wife Bindu Kapoor, daughters Roshni and Radha Kapoor, along with that of Rajiv Anand, group president and business head of Yes Bank. Anand has also been mentioned as a co-accused in the case.

Yes bank founder, family in jail on cheating, dishonesty offence

The three of them are lodged in Byculla jail, whereas Rana Kapoor has been lodged at the Taloja central jail. The judge observed that it was apparent that the three of them allegedly indulged in the commission of offences, which has resulted in a serious dent in the financial health of the state as well as defrauding the public at large.

The court order read, “Such offences are occurring in plenty and have resulted in stultifying the overall growth of the nation and also have caused tremendous impairment to the economy of the nation. These crimes are more heinous in nature as they destroy the economic fabric and financial edifice of the state.”

CBI ropes in Kapoor family for committing crimes

The case, for which they are under judicial custody, refers to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR of March 7, 2020, wherein they have been charged with sections 120 B (party to criminal conspiracy to commit an offence) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the CBI FIR, Yes Bank invested ₹3,700 crores in short-term debentures of Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) between April and June 2018. In return, the Wadhawans allegedly gave kickbacks worth ₹600 crores in the form of loans to DoIT Urban Ventures, a firm controlled by Rana Kapoor's wife and daughter.

(Image: PTI)