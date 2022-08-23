Bailable Warrant Against Rubaiyya Sayeed For A No-show In Court ‘withdrawn’ Says Lawyer

In the 1989 kidnapping case, the TADA court 'withdrew' the bailable warrant issued against Rubaiya Sayeed for not appearing before the court on Tuesday. Hours after it was announced that a warrant was issued against Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti's sister and daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, Advocate Anil Sethi who represented her in court, said that the bailable warrant against Rubaiyya has been withdrawn by the court.

In a statement to Republic World, Advocate Anil Sethi said, “CBI had misled the court into believing that they had informed her well in advance to reach Jammu on 23rd. Bailable warrant has been withdrawn on projection of correct facts”.

Rubaiya was summoned by the court for cross-examination on August 23, which she skipped. The next date for hearing the case has now been rescheduled to September 21, 2022. Earlier in July, Sayeed appeared before a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court for the first time in Jammu and Kashmir to record her statement in the 1989 kidnapping case. Following which, the court asked her to appear again on August 23 for further investigation.

The sister of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti was abducted by Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) militants on December 8, 1989. Separatist leader Yasin Malik, who is currently serving life imprisonment in Tihar Jail in a terror funding case, is accused in Rubaiya Sayeed's kidnapping case along with others.

CBI lawyer Monica Kohli earlier informed news agency ANI that during her hearing in the court, Sayeed had identified Yasin Malik. She also informed that the victim further identified the other four accused involved in her kidnapping. Meanwhile, the accused Yasin Malik appeared in the case through video conferencing and requested the court to allow him to physically appear in this case.

Yasin Malik got life imprisonment

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in May, this year, sentenced Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik to life in prison in a 2017 terror funding case. Malik also pleaded guilty to other charges, including those under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

NIA had earlier sought the death penalty for the separatist leader who was convicted on May 19 arguing that his actions affected society and created disturbances in the Kashmir valley. NIA argued that Malik should be provided the death penalty in order to set an example.