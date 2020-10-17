Balwinder Singh Killed: Chilling Incident Caught On Tape, Kin Says He Was Denied Security

Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh, who was shot dead by unknown assailants in Punjab on Friday, had faced threats from terrorists since the 1990s, revealed the kin of the braveheart who was a survivor of over 15 terrorist attacks.

Recounting the horrifying incident, Balwinder Singh's family narrated the sequence of events leading up to the murder of the Shaurya Chakra awardee, adding that it seemed like Balwinder Singh was allegedly watched and his movements were tracked by the assailants before he was attacked.

The Shaurya Chakra awardee's kin also revealed that Balwinder Singh's family was subjected to a similar attack in 2018 after unidentified gunmen opened fire on his bedroom window but none were hurt as the room was empty. Balwinder Singh's kin informed Republic TV that the threat perception to the Shaurya Chakra awardee's family had always been high but the Punjab government along with the state police & the intelligence agencies did not take cognizance of the matter.

Punjab Police is probing the terrorist angle in this case, with the possibility of linking Balwinder Singh's murder to the increased pro-Khalistan activities not being ruled out,

The horrifying incident of Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh was caught on CCTV camera. The unidentified gunmen can be seen entering the compound and firing twice at Balwinder Singh before fleeing on a motorcycle with another accomplice. Watch the full video above.