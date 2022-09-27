Ban On PFI 'imminent' As Pan-India Crackdown By NIA Leads To 247 Arrests: Sources

In a massive development, sources told Republic TV that a 'ban on Popular Front of India' is imminent amid the National Investigation Agency's (NIA's) pan-India crackdown against the group often accused of being engaged in anti-India activities.

Sources say that process of dismantling the PFI network is only 60 percent complete. An announcement on the ban on the outfit will come after final approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla said that the raids will continue as a part to dismantle the complete anti-India activities.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Uttar Pradesh government, the All India Bar Association, and Union Minister Giriraj Singh, among others, have demanded a ban on PFI.

More than 247 people allegedly linked with PFI were detained or arrested across seven states on Tuesday in the second swoop down of 'Operation Octopus'. On September 22, multi-agency teams led by the NIA arrested 106 PFI leaders and activists for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country. The anti-terror agency is probing 19 cases involving the PFI.

PFI, which was established in 2006, and claims to strive for a neo-social movement apparently for the empowerment of the marginalised sections of the country, has reacted to the raids. It is, however, often accused by government agencies of unlawful activities.

PFI received foreign funds?

Enforcement Directorate, in its chargesheet, said that PFI and its related entities got more than Rs 120 crore, largely in cash, over the years.

The organisation also got foreign funds through the hawala route and household remittance, where they would show that someone is working abroad and the money goes to an account of a friend or relative and then the money goes to a different account, which is used by PFI.