Bandipora Encounter: Kashmir Police Eliminates 2 LeT Terrorists Who Killed BJP Leader Bari

Kashmir Police on 25th September had received input about the presence of terrorists around the area of Watrina, Bandipora. The input was further developed technically & humanly, and a Cordon and search operations (CASO) was yielded by the police.

The police went ahead and deployed 14 Rashtriya Rifles (RR). Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) helped facilitate the search operation of the two hiding terrorists on the morning of 26th September.

Thereafter, the operation was ceased and an appeal was made to the terrorists, urging them to surrender. But both hiding terrorists refused to do so. Subsequently, the encounter resumed and two terrorists of 'Lashkar-e-Taiba' (LeT) outfit were neutralised. The LeT terrorists were identified as Abid Rashid Dar alias 'Haqani' and Azad Ahmed Shah.

Kashmir police close BJP leader's case; all accused 'encountered'

Abid Rashid and Azad Ahmed were actively associated with deceased Usman and Sajad Haider, who had been involved in the killing of BJP leader Waseem Bari and his family. It is important to note that both Usman and Haider were eliminated on September 17 at Kreeri, North Kashmir. Haider, a Sopore native, was among the top militant commanders of north Kashmir and was considered as one of J&K’s 10 most-wanted insurgents.

Haider was involved in a series of attacks on security forces since 2016. The DGP said that Haider was the LeT’s chief recruiter in north Kashmir, and was also behind several killings of village heads and sarpanches. Besides this, he was also responsible for the killing of a CRPF trooper in Sopore on July 1. With the elimination of the two LeT terrorists, the investigation of case FIR No 74/2019 of PS Bandipora closed as notified.

Details about the LeT terrorists; IGP Kashmir appreciates police for tranquil execution

Abid Rashid Dar was a Pakistan trained terrorist who had crossed the Wagah Border in April 2018 and had infiltrated the country in 2019. The terrorists were involved in local terrorist actions and had been tasked with recruitment and running the ranks of Lashkar in North Kashmir.

However, both terrorists were charge-sheeted earlier. Two AK 47 rifles, 01 pistol and other incriminating materials were seized from the possession of the terrorists during the operation. Further, the Kashmir police have lodged an FIR and an investigation commenced. IGP Kashmir appreciated the role of police and security forces in conducting successful operations without any collateral damage.



The killing of BJP leader Wasim Bari

The Kashmir police claimed that LeT commander Haider was the architect of the killing of BJP leader Wasim Bari and his family members in Bandipora. Shiekh Waseem Bari was attacked in his shop and both his brother and father were heavily injured during the attack.

Post the calamity, the trio was rushed to the nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead upon arrival. Bari, who was 28 at the time of his death, was a popular BJP leader in the Bandipore district. He had contested the 2014 assembly elections as an independent candidate. It is pertinent to note that Bari was the senior-most BJP leader killed in Kashmir since the revocation of article 370 by the Centre last August.

Image Credits - Twitter - Nuzhat Rashid/PTI