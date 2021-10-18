Bangladeshi Gangster Hamza With Rs 50,000 Bounty Killed In Encounter With UP Police

Bangladeshi gangster Hamza was killed in an encounter with Uttar Pradesh police in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar area on Sunday night. This is said to be a big win for UP police as the now slain gangster had a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head. The police have also recovered two guns, a pistol, and ammunition from Hamza. According to the on-ground reports picked up by Republic Media Network, three police officials also received injuries. The deceased succumbed to the injuries while he was under treatment. The gangster was responsible for crimes such as theft and dacoity. Reportedly, Hamza was the mastermind of three dacoities in Lucknow and Varanasi in a span of the last two years. Hamza also had a record of committing robberies in four states, including Delhi.

Earlier this year, at least 15 neo-Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) operatives had allegedly entered West Bengal from the neighbouring country, and ten of them allegedly moved to various parts of India including Jammu and Kashmir, an officer of Kolkata Police's Special Task Force (STF) had informed. The remaining five had allegedly stayed back in West Bengal, and three of them, who are Bangladeshi nationals, were arrested from south Kolkata's Haridevpur area, as per the police officials.

In March 2021, three Bangladeshi men were arrested for committing crimes in Delhi-NCR. The gang was reportedly given logistics support by one of their accomplices lodged in Tihar Jail. With the arrest of the trio, at least 18 criminal cases, including dacoity, robbery, theft and arms act, have been solved. The three accused were identified as Mohammad Khairul (46), Mohammad Sadiq Sheikh (29) and Montu alias Mulla (30). Delhi Police has been apprehending Bangladeshi criminals committing crimes in India and flying back to their nation.

Image: Republic World