Banned Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 150 Cr Seized In Assam's Cachar, 3 Held

In a massive drug haul, banned Yaba tablets worth Rs 150 crore have been seized from Cachar district of Assam on Sunday and three persons were arrested in this connection.

In a massive drug haul, banned Yaba tablets worth Rs 150 crore have been seized from Cachar district of Assam on Sunday and three persons were arrested in this connection, police said. "Huge recovery! @cacharpolice intercepted a truck and seized 62 packets containing 6,20,000 Yaba tablets," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Twitter.

Three drug peddlers hailing from a neighbouring state were arrested during the operation, he said.

When contacted, Cachar Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta said the Yaba tablets were seized during a raid in an area under the Dholai Police Station.

"The market value of the tablets would be around Rs 150 crore. We have launched an investigation into the case," he added. 

