Bar Association Challenges SC On 'hybrid Hearing'; Says 'weren't Taken Into Confidence'

The Executive Committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has decided to challenge the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the apex court recently on 'hybrid hearing', which it said can commence from March 15. The SCBA said that the Supreme Court has taken this decision 'without taking the Bar into confidence even though it is an equal stakeholder in the dispensation of justice delivery system.'

Last month, the SCBA and the Supreme Court Advocates On Record Association (SCARA) had submitted a joint representation seeking resumption of physical hearings. The request to conduct the virtual hearings with the existing physical hearings was made by SCARA. The apex court took all the requests and announced that details on SOPs for hearings will be released soon, CJI S A Bobde had assured the Bar.

CJI S A Bobde issued SOPs for hybrid hearing on Mar 5



However, while the SCBA awaited an update from the apex court, CJI Bobde, on March 5 issued the SOPs for hybrid hearings that are set to commence from March 15, on an experimental basis. Now, the SCBA has unanimously decided to challenge the SOP issued for hybrid physical hearings through a writ petition, before the SC.

The SC has basically decided on a pilot scheme where final and regular matters listed on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays will be heard in the hybrid mode. While all other matters including those listed on Mondays and Fridays will continue to be heard virtually.

Now, the executive committee of SCBA has expressed disappointment over CJI Bobde's decision not to take the Bar's word on resuming the hybrid hearing. In the hybrid hearing, the apex court will allow one of the parties involved in the matter to be present in the court while the other party can be present in the hearing virtually. CJI Bobde has issued the SOPs given the pandemic situation.

