Bar Council To Propose Rules To Curtail Lawyer Strikes, Informs Supreme Court Of Meeting

In a major move to curtail lawyers' strikes, the Bar Council of India (BCI) has decided to propose rules and actions against court boycotts. On Friday, the BCI informed the Supreme Court that it will convene a meeting with the State Bar Councils to formulate strict rules and actions against advocates who participate in strikes. The proposed rules will be extended to those who instigate others to abstain from work or indulge in social media strikes as well, PTI reported.

The meeting is scheduled to be held on September 4 in the presence of the Senior Advocate and Chairman of the BCI Manan Kumar Mishra. "We will be holding a meeting of all the state bar council is and associations on September 4 and we will propose to formulate rules to curtail strikes by lawyers and to initiate action against advocate so instigate strike some social media," Mishra told in his official statement. The information was passed to the bench of Justices headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y Chandrachud and Justice M R Shah. The bench praised the step taken by the Mishra to curb lawyer strikes in the country.

BCI Chairman Manan Mishra was approached by the SC bench to draft a response for the 35-year-old ritual of Saturday strikes by the lawyers. As per reports, the bench was hearing a Suo Moto case filed by the Dehradun District Bar Association against a judgement of Uttarakhand High Court which stamped the lawyers' strike as "illegal," reported LiveLaw.

'Nobody has the right to go on strike/boycott courts': Supreme court of India

The top court had sought response from the BCI citing the delay in disposal of cases and problems of pendency arising due to the 4-day strike every month. "To go on strike/boycott courts cannot be justified under the guise of the right to freedom of speech and expression under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution. Nobody has the right to go on strike/boycott courts. Even, such a right, if any, cannot affect the rights of others and more particularly, the right of Speedy Justice guaranteed under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution," the apex court had said.

Mishra apologized to the court for not coming up with a solution earlier and blamed the pandemic for it. Meanwhile, on Thursday, the SC bench seized the future proceedings until the third week of September, following the update on the matter, on Advocate Mishra's request. However, the court directed the BCI to file an affidavit on the steps taken.

With inputs from PTI

Image: PTI/representative