Following the arrest of five terrorists by the Baramulla Police in connection to the recent terror attack at a newly-opened wine shop in the district, Baramulla SSP spoke to Republic TV and explained the details of the investigation into the horrifying attack.

Speaking to Republic TV on the Baramulla attack, Senior Superintendent of Police Baramulla Rayees Mohammad Bhat said, "For us every zone is secure and every zone is considered to be our responsibility. We have a good density of CCTVs in the area and we had some very good leads (in this case), and some clues that were left on spot. On the basis of those clues, we followed the case and bring it to the conclusion."

The Baramulla SSP also said that the terrorists who threw grenades at the wine shop also got injured in the attack, asserting that with the kind of recovery made, 50 more such attacks were prevented. Bhat also informed that the attack site was thoroughly checked following which the leads were recovered and followed, leading to the arrest.

"This time again burqa was used by the terrorists. However, we will put women's force on ground for frisking. The attack took place at high secure zone but we have managed to crack the case. Those involved in the incident have been arrested."

Terror module busted

On Thursday, SSP Bhat informed that the terror module of LeT (TRF) which was not only involved in the wine shop attack but also in many other terror attacks was busted after the arrest of the four terrorists and an associate with the use of human and technical resources.

Further providing details about the weapons recovered from the possession of the terrorists, he said that five pistols, 23 grenades, one "suspicious package (likely IED)" besides seven magazines, 205 rounds of ammunition and 4 cleaning rods along with a bike were recovered. In the meantime, the arrested terrorists were identified as Shahid Showkat Bala, Faisal Shaban Gojree, Adil Nazir Saliyah, Hatim Bilal Sofi, and Safeer Ahmad Mir. Out of them, Adil's father is a Hurriyat leader.

Terrorists hurl grenade at a wine shop in Baramulla

On Tuesday, Kashmir Police took to Twitter to inform about the incident and wrote, "Terrorists lobbed hand grenade inside a newly opened wine shop in Baramulla. Four employees got injured. One among them succumbed to his injuries. All are from the Jammu division. Area cordoned and a search started to nab culprits.”

In this terror attack, Kashmiri Pandit Ranjit Singh was killed and the injured persons were identified as Goverdan Singh, Govind Singh, and Ravi Kumar, who were rushed to the hospital after the attack.