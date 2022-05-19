Baramulla Terror Attack: Police Recover Massive Arms & Ammunition From Arrested Terrorists

Following the arrest of five terrorists by the Baramulla Police in connection to the recent terror attack at a newly-opened wine shop in the district, new details have surfaced regarding the arrest where the police has so far recovered a huge amount of arms and ammunition from the terrorists.

As informed by Baramulla SSP Rayees Mohammad Bhat, the terror module of LeT (TRF) which was not only involved in the wine shop attack but also in many other terror attacks was busted after the arrest of the four terrorists and an associate with the use of human and technical resources.

Jammu and Kashmir | We took leads from various inputs including fingerprints from the grenade lever, CCTV footage and busted this terror module. We have recovered 5 pistols, 9 magazines, 205 ammunition rounds, 23 grenades and others: Rayees Mohammad Bhat, SSP Baramulla pic.twitter.com/LykHK6X67Z — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2022

Further providing details about the weapons recovered from the possession of the terrorists, he said that five pistols, 23 grenades, one “suspicious package (likely IED)" besides seven magazines, 205 rounds of ammunition and 4 cleaning rods along with a bike were recovered. In the meantime, the arrested terrorists were identified as Shahid Showkat Bala, Faisal Shaban Gojree, Adil Nazir Saliyah, Hatim Bilal Sofi, and Safeer Ahmad Mir. Out of them, Adil's father is a Hurriyat leader.

Notably, besides the attack on the wine shop, the module was involved in other grenade throwing and firing attacks in the Kashmir district.

Terrorists used burqa in the attack: Baramulla SSP

Speaking exclusively to Republic, the Baramulla SSP further said that the terrorists who threw grenade on the wine shop also got injured in the attack further asserting that with the kind of recovery, 50 more such attacks were prevented. Bhat also informed that the attack site was thoroughly checked following which the leads were recovered and followed leading to the arrest.

"This time again burqa was used by the terrorists. However, we will put women force on ground for frisking. The attack took place at high secure zone but we have managed to crack the case. Those involved in the incident have been arrested", he further said.

Earlier in the day, a total of five terrorists were arrested by Baramulla police after it successfully cracked down the case of the recent terror attack at a liquor shop in the Jammu and Kashmir district.

Informing about the same, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) of Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, “This terror module was involved in several terror incidents in Baramulla. Investigation going on.”

(Image: ANI)