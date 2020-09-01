Barbaric Kerala Knife-fight In Which 2 DYFI Men Were Killed Caught On CCTV; Probe Ordered

Two activists of the youth wing of the CPI(M) were hacked to death by members of a gang, with Left party heading the ruling LDF in Kerala alleging that Congress was behind the violence. CCTV visuals of the incident show that five armed men with knives and machetes brutally killed the two men. The visuals also show that the two men killed also carried machetes stating that it wasn't a one-sided attack.

Mithilaj (30) and Haq Muhammed (24) were attacked with at Venjaramoodu in Thiruvananthapuram district at around 11.30 pm on Sunday. While Mithilaj died on the spot, the other man succumbed while being taken to a hospital, police said. They suspected the rivalry between the CPI(M) and the Congress workers being the reason for the killings that triggered tension in the area on Onam day.

'It is a planned murder,' alleges CPI (M)

Condemning the killing of the DYFI (Democratic Youth Federation of India) workers, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan ordered a comprehensive probe into the incident. Three people have been taken into custody in connection with the incident, Police said, adding the bodies of the victims had been handed over to relatives after postmortem.

The CPI(M) and DYFI alleged that Congress workers were behind the killing of DYFI activists, but the opposition party denied any role in it saying the party "does not believe in violence".

CPI(M) state Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan alleged a high-level conspiracy by Congress leadership behind the attack. "It is a planned murder. The top leadership of the Congress has a role in it," Balakrishnan alleged. The party will observe a 'black day' on September 2 in protest against the "brutal killing" of the DYFI workers, he said.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithala said the Congress had no role in the killings. "The Congress is not a party of assailants. We don't encourage goons in our party," he said.

(With PTI inputs)