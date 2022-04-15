Bareilly: 2 Booked For Hampering National Integration By Playing Pro-Pakistan Songs

In Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, two people have been arrested for allegedly hampering national integration by playing songs on a mobile phone hailing Pakistan, police officials said on Thursday.

Accordingly, an FIR has been lodged against Naeem and Mustkim of Singhai Murawan village of the Bhuta area of the district on Wednesday. The complaint was filed by a resident of the village, Ashish who objected to their playing the song praising Pakistan, police officials said.

According to the police officials, on being objected to by Ashish, the pair picked up a fight with him, stirring the complainant to shoot the video of the incident and upload it on his Twitter handle. The police officials also reported that the investigation is still underway and important measures are also being taken.

The Additional Superintendent of Police (Bareilly Rural) Rajkumar Agarwal said that an FIR has been registered on the complaint under section 153 of the IPC which pertains to acts hampering national integration and a probe is on in the matter.

Prashant Umrao, Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) spokesperson took to his Twitter and also spoke about the arrest of the two people who were seen playing "Pakistan Zindabad" songs in a shop in the video. "Rojedar Mustakim and Naeem, who were playing the song 'Pakistan Zindabad' in Bareilly, were arrested by the UP Police on the complaint of BJP leaders Himanshu Patel and Ashish Patel," he tweeted.