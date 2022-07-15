Bareilly: Clash Erupts Between 2 Groups Over Selling Meat Ahead Of Sawan; Many Injured

Following objections over selling meat in the area, an altercation erupted between two groups in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly on Thursday during which some people were also injured. According to the police, the incident took place on Thursday afternoon when a few officials of the Municipal Corporation arrived to remove the encroachment of a biryani shop in the area, however, was opposed by the local people.

Notably, some people have recently expressed objections to selling meat due to which, a dispute arose over removing such establishments before the beginning of the holy month of 'Sawan'. Along with the meat-selling shops, objections were also raised over a biryani shop in the area following which a ruckus ensued after the corporation team arrived to take action.

UP | Some people had objections to shops selling meat in this area. A dispute arose over the removal of meat shops before Sawan. When the team of the Municipal Corporation reached to remove the encroachment, there was a ruckus: Bareilly SSP, Satyarth Anirudh Pankaj (14.07) pic.twitter.com/rLr0EqafLh — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 14, 2022

Angry at the action taken against the biryani shop, the shop owner, along with the locals, started attacking the officials and forcing them to leave. However, this later escalated into a heated dispute between two groups following which several people including a BJP leader were injured.

In an immediate action, a police team immediately reached the spot along with Bareilly SSP Satyarth Anirudh Pankaj who took cognisance of the matter and brought the situation under control.

Bareilly SSP briefs media over clash between two groups

Speaking to the media following the clash in Bareilly, SSP Satyarth Anirudh Pankaj claimed that the police took big action after the uproar over the removal of encroachments in the area. He informed that a case has been filed against the accused under various sections while four people have been arrested so far.

Further sharing more details regarding the same, he added that CCTV footage of people attacking each other has come to the front where both groups can be seen fighting with sticks.

"After a letter was issued to Mayor, some officials of the Municipal Corporation came here and tried to remove the biryani shops and other meat-selling encroachments over here. However, it is being said that some people present there started attacking the officials", he added.

Also informing that BJP leader Ankit Shukla was injured in the clash, he added that Shukla's brother has lodged a complaint and the matter is being investigated.

