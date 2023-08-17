BBMP Lab Fire: Internal Inquiry Initiated, Report To Be Submitted By August 31

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has initiated an internal technical enquiry (ITE), following an incident of fire outbreak that occurred on Friday at the quality control laboratory inside the BBMP premises. A team led by Chief Engineer K Prahlad has initiated the probe into the matter five days after the fire broke out. The investigating body has to submit its findings by August 31.

As part of its investigation, Prahlad's team opened the door of the laboratory office in the presence of Halasuru Gate police on Wednesday and collected technical information about the accident. Speaking to the media, Prahlad said, "We are collecting supplementary information to probe if there were any technical error behind the accident. Though the chief commissioner has asked for a report by the end of the month, we aim to submit our report by August 25."

Information was also collected from Anand, assistant engineer of BBMP, who was present at the spot when the fire broke out. A review will be conducted by forensic and private experts on the lapses in the laboratory room, basic infrastructure and whether the existing laboratory space should be shifted.

The Halasuru Gate police, during its investigation, had found out that a hot air oven inside the quality control lab exploded and the chemicals inside the lab caught fire, leading to a huge blaze that left nine BBMP personnel injured. The reason for the blast is yet to be ascertained. The angle of foul play is also being probed.

An FIR in relation to the incident has been lodged at Halasuru Gate police station under sections 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others due to negligence) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

BBMP officials have informed that investigation will explore the possibility if benzene, used to separate gravel, asphalt and bitumen by heating, might have evaporated into the air and after reacting with a spark could have led to an explosion.

Five out of nine injured have recovered

Doctors have informed that out of the nine BBMP workers who had suffered burn injuries in the explosion, five - Manoj, Srinivas, Siraj, Santhosh Kumar and Sridhar - have completely recovered. Vijayamala has undergone fasciotomy surgery. Another worker, Kiran, has undergone dialysis for the second time. DTP operator Jyothi, who suffered 28 per cent burns, and chief engineer Shivakumar, who suffered 25 per cent burn injuries, are undergoing treatment in the ICU.