Before Shivamurthy's Arrest, Here Are Other Controversial Godmen Who Ran Afoul Of The Law

Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru has been arrested. The chief pontiff of the Murugha Mutt has been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) after an FIR was registered against him for sexually assaulting two minors (15 and 16-year olds). The two girls, who were allegedly harassed between January 2019 and June 2022, were students of a school run by the mutt and were residing in a hostel also associated with it.

As another seer strokes massive controversy, here's a look at other formerly popular religious gurus who ran into trouble with the law.

Asaram

Embroiled in controversy for years, Asaram is behind bars since 2013 after being accused of rape in three separate cases. The tainted 'God man' is remembered as one of the most infamous religious personalities in India. Yet, at one time he was very influential, with over 400 ashrams worldwide, but is currently serving life imprisonment. Accused of alleged assaults on two women, he was found guilty of raping a 16-year-old in 2013 and was sentenced to life imprisonment by a Jodhpur court in 2018.

According to sources, the girl he was found guilty of raping belonged to Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur and had accused Asaram of sexual misconduct during a ritual. He as well as his son Narayan Sai have double rape charges against them after two sisters from Gujarat's Surat spoke against them. Currently, lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail, he is facing severe health issues due to prolonged fever and infections.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim

Chief of the Dera Sacha Sauda, Gurmeet Ram Rahim is also serving a life sentence after being found guilty of murdering one of his employees named Ranjit Singh. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in October last year by a special CBI court in Panchkula, Haryana while he was already serving 20 years of jail time for allegedly raping two of his female disciples in 2002. After a case was registered against him on the same charges in 2007, he was found guilty after a decade-long investigation.

Apart from these charges, he is also accused of being involved in a case pertaining to the murder of Ram Chander Chhatrapati, a journalist from Sirsa. He is said to have been shot dead on October 24, 2002 for reporting on the alleged incidents of sexual harassment in Ram Rahim's ashram in Sirsa.

Nithyananda

Founder of the Nithyananda Dhyanapeetam organisation, Nithyananda is currently on the run after being accused of rape in 2010. Absconding from the country, a Blue Corner notice was issued against him by the Interpol (International Police) earlier in January this year. Apart from being accused of rape, he was booked for allegedly abducting, confining and torturing two minors and a 19-year-old woman in his Ahmedabad-based ashram.

While he was arrested in 2010 from Himachal Pradesh’s Solan, he was released on bail before a woman from the US accused him of sexually assaulting her for five years.

Image: PTI