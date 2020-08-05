'I Have Appealed To Be Let Out,' Quarantined Bihar Cop In Sushant Case Questions Behaviour

While speaking exclusively to RepublicTv, Bihar SSP Vinay Tiwari, who was forcibly quarantined by the BMC in Mumbai remarked that what happened with him was 'not right'. The senior officer was deployed by Bihar Police to monitor the probe into Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death after reports of non-cooperation by Mumbai Police reached Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey. However, despite being an officer on duty, Tiwary was forced to remain under home quarantine for 14 days by the BMC. Patna IG has written a letter to Mumbai CP regarding exemption of quarantine for Vinay Tiwari.

"What is happening is not right. I cannot comment on the investigation, since that is being taken by the CBI. But I am in quarantine now till 14 days. I have appealed to be let out. The behaviour towards me was wrong. Whatever my officers will tell me, I will do next," said quarantined IPS Officer Vinay Tiwari.

Read: Patna IG Writes To Mumbai CP Regarding Exemption Of Vinay Tiwari's Quarantine

Read: Two PILs Filed In SC, Seek CBI Probe In Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case

SC slams Mumbai Police over quarantine of Bihar officer

The Supreme Court while hearing actor Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking direction for the transfer of investigation from Patna to Mumbai in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case questioned the Mumbai Police regarding the treatment meted out to the Bihar Police team that arrived to probe the case. Justice Hrishikesh Roy said that the decision of Mumbai Police in which it quarantined IPS officer Vinay Tiwari from Patna "doesn’t send a good message"

"The quarantining of the Bihar police does not send a good message. The confinement .. does it send a good message? Especially when the case has garnered so much media attention? The state of Maharashtra has to ensure that everything is done in a professional way," Justice Roy said.

In its order, the Supreme Court gave the Mumbai Police 3 days to place all its evidence in the Sushant death case probe on record and declined to offer protection to Rhea Chakraborty following a request from her lawyer. The matter will be taken up for hearing again next week.

Read: SC Slams Mumbai Police Quarantining Sushant Case IPS Officer; Centre To Be Made Party

Read: Sushant's Family To Request CM Nitish Kumar; Bihar Govt May Recommend CBI Investigation