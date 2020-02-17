Bellari Accident Visuals Show Karnataka Minister Ashoka's Son Present At Incident Site

In the fatal Bellary car accident case which allegedly involved the Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka's son, Republic Media Network has accessed a video in which the BJP leader's son could be seen fleeing from the accident site in a pickup truck. He is seen visibly injured after the incident in which two people were killed.

The car crash took place on February 10, when a speeding red Mercedes Benz carrying five passengers was travelling back to Bengaluru after sightseeing around Hampi, rammed into a tea stall. Two people, including a pedestrian and a car passenger, lost their lives in the accident. The car was allegedly being driven by Ashoka's son, though the minister denied it.

R Ashoka plays safe

The Superintendent of Police C K Baba, however, has repeatedly denied of the minister's son's presence at the location where the accident took place. R Ashoka has also evaded questions of Republic TV stating that an enquiry is going and added that being a minister, it does not deem fit to be commenting on a case which is being investigated.

When asked for his response to a picture that had surfaced which showed his son on the spot of the incident, the Revenue Minister said that he has not seen any such picture. Furthermore, he added that the inquiry report will come out and reveal everything. Moreover, the minister even refused to weigh in on Congress MLA NA Harris's son Nalapad's accident where another coverup is suspected to be at play, though unlike in the Bellary incident where two people died, there were no fatalities in that case.

This is the third case of someone influential being caught in a car accident in Bengaluru in the last week. Earlier, a Lamborghini had crashed into a police kiosk while seemingly trying to swerve. After damaging the kiosk and first fleeing, the driver, who is influential, came back to take a photograph with said kiosk. He paid only a Rs 2000 fine for his troubles.

