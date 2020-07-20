Bengal: Autopsy Report Of Dead Student Rules Out Sexual Assault, BJP Alleges Tampering

Two days after a student in West Bengal was allegedly murdered and gang-raped, the autopsy report released on Monday has completely ruled out sexual assault. The autopsy report has stated in-take of poison as the cause of death. However, BJP's Mahila Morcha has shunned the autopsy report and instead protested against it on Monday. The faction of the Opposition party has claimed that the report has been tampered with.

BJP lashes out at TMC

On the other hand, another dead body was recovered on Monday from a pond in the same area where the schoolgirl was found dead. The BJP has constantly attacked the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) over the deterioration of the law and order situation in the state. In a tweet earlier, the Bengal unit of the BJP had claimed the victim was the sister of the local party booth president. Attacking Mamata Banerjee, the party said a state governed by a woman Chief Minister "cannot protect its girls".

As per media reports, the 16-year-old girl had just passed her Class 10 board exam and her family launched a search party after she went missing Saturday night and spotted her body under a tree. Locals have alleged she was gang-raped and murdered. The cops have recovered two bicycles and some mobile phones from the scene and the probe is on.

Soon after the incident came to light, violence erupted in West Bengal's North Dinajpur Sunday afternoon after locals blocked a highway to protest the alleged gangrape and murder. The National Highway 31, which connects state capital Kolkata to Siliguri, witnessed protesters and police clash as the force tried to disperse the protesters but were met with fierce resistance, forcing the cops to resort to a lathi-charge and firing tear gas.

