Bengal Cattle Smuggling Case: CBI Sends Notice To TMC Leader Anubrata Mondal's Daughter

On Wednesday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) handed over a notice to TMC leader Anubrata Mondal's daughter, Sukanya, in connection with the cattle smuggling scam. As per the sources, CBI entered Anubrata's residence and left within 10 minutes as the TMC leader's daughter did not cooperate with an immediate interrogation.

Therefore, the central agency has handed over a notice to Sukanya for further interrogation. It is pertinent to mention that earlier in the day, Anubrata Mondal's chartered accountant was also questioned regarding the same case.

A CBI official said, "We have found several joint bank accounts of Mondal and his daughter. The two are joint holders of many other assets as well. Several accounts belonging to his daughter were used for transactions in the cattle smuggling scam". He added, "A flat in Chinar Park area, on the outskirts of the city, was registered in his daughter's name. We have found two more flats in her name. There are several rice mills too," reported PTI.

Anubrata Mondal sent to 10 days CBI custody

On August 11, a CBI team reached Anubrata's residence in the Bolpur area of West Bengal's Birbhum and arrested him in connection with the cattle smuggling case as he skipped 10 summons citing ill-health as an excuse. Mondal's health check-up was done in the ECL guest house and from there he was taken to Asansol where he was produced in the CBI special court. From the CBI special court, the central agency got 10 days of custody of Mondal, following which at around 7 PM, the CBI team along with Mondal started from Asansol court and reached Kolkata at around 2:45 AM on Friday.

The agency, in the statement released on Thursday, reiterated the allegation that the TMC leader was "organising and patronising large-scale illegal cattle smuggling to neighbouring countries and collecting huge money from other persons." Further, it also accused him of 'consistently avoiding summons' and 'not cooperating' with the investigation into the case.

Bengal cattle smuggling case

On 21 September 2020, the CBI filed a case against Border Security Force (BSF) commandant Satish Kumar and several others in connection with illegal cattle smuggling racket along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal, which was taking place allegedly in connivance with public servants.

The alleged kingpin of the racket, Mohammad Enamul Haque, was arrested in New Delhi in November 2020. According to the FIR, cattle were being smuggled from India to Bangladesh by miscreants who were allegedly paying money to BSF personnel manning the International Border. The smugglers named in the case allegedly paid 10% of the auction price from successful bidders to accused Customs officials, the CBI's FIR said.

It is pertinent to mention that CBI is questioning Mondal in two cases; one in a cattle smuggling case and another in West Bengal post-poll violence.

(Image: @AnubrataMondal/Facebook)