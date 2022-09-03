Last Updated:

Bengal: Clashes Between Cops & Locals Over Alleged Mid-day Meal Scam; Vehicles Torched

Violence erupted in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur over complaints of corruption in mid-day meals. Several two-wheelers were set ablaze by locals.

Written By
Megha Rawat

Image: Twitter@ANI


Massive violence broke out in West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur over a complaint of corruption in mid-day meals. Several bikes were set ablaze by students and locals at Medinipur’s Nandakumar after there were complaints of alleged corruption in mid-day meals. 

Reportedly, the complaint has been registered against a school headmaster in Nandakumar. Angry villagers attacked the police and police officials had to use force to disperse the frenzied mob. 

While some complained they were being served low-quality food, other students complained of not receiving mid-day meals. After massive ruckus and altercations in school premises on Friday, NandaKumar BDO, S Bakshi reached the spot soon to take stock of the situation.

READ | Work unitedly ahead of panchayat polls, BJP tells West Bengal unit

Nandakumar BDO S Bakshi said, “We are going to look into this matter very seriously as it is regarding the corruption charges. And if there are at all any corruption charges, strict action will be taken by the district administration against those who are filling their pockets with the money allotted for mid-day meals.”

READ | 2023 Bengal panchayat polls will be 'grand affair': Jailed TMC leader

Image: Twitter@ANI

READ | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee rallies to celebrate UNESCO tag for Kolkata's Durga Puja
READ | CBI makes big arrest in Bengal chit fund scam; Rs 80 lakh & firearm recovered in raids
First Published:
COMMENT