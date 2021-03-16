Bengal Coalgate: ED Arrests TMC Leader Vinay Mishra's Brother After Republic Bangla Expose

A day after Republic Bangla conducted multiple sting operations exposing the illegal coal smuggling business in West Bengal, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested TMC youth leader Vinay Mishra's brother Vikas Mishra in connection with the probe. As per sources, the ED nabbed the absconding TMC leader's brother from New Delhi on Tuesday after which he was produced before the court which sent him to 6-days in remand. The agency has alleged that his family received around Rs 31 crore as cut-money in the multi-crore-rupee coal smuggling case.

Republic Bangla exposes Coal Smuggling Business

While the Bengal media has never done any investigation into the coal scam, Republic Bangla just days after its launch, exposed the rampant loot, stinging alleged coal mafia gang members. During the sting, the name of one Vipul emerged as one of the kingpins who was said to be running the business for top politicians.

Thereafter, Republic Bangla unearthed that Vipul is a middleman working for TMC Youth Wing Leader Vinay Mishra, who is currently absconding. In a sting operation, when asked how he manages the business, Vipul said, "I don't manage it alone, others are there. Bengal police sometimes create problems and file cases under sections 413,417,418 of the IPC, harass us but cannot do anything more."

Another mafia was caught saying, "After 2011, when the government changed, the illegal coal business moved from them to another mafia. From 2016 onwards, we saw a totally organized mafia operating. This was the time when 'Lala' (Arup Majhi) emerged as the king of coal. But Lala is not the only one, several big politicians are also involved in this. Those who we think are the members of the mafia are actually paid with just Rs. 700 for one ton of coal, but a pad of coal costs Rs 1.5 lakh. Politicians from both the ruling party and opposition are involved in this." READ | In Coal scam sting, Republic Bangla exposes illegal coal smuggling business in West Bengal

Notably, earlier this year in January, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had summoned Vikas Mishra in the ongoing cattle smuggling scam as well. On December 31, the CBI had carried out searches at multiple locations in West Bengal including the premises of the TMC leader who is considered to be close to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee.