Bengal Governor Summons DGP To Discuss On Law And Order Situation In State

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar showed his displeasure on the 'two-line' reply over law and order issues from the Director-General of West Bengal Police Shri Virendra. The Governor stated that he was anguished at the 'don't care ostrich stance' of the top boss of West Bengal Police on Monday and summoned the DGP.

Anguished at DGP @WBPolice ‘don’t care’ OSTRICH STANCE on LAW & ORDER ”West Bengal police firmly adheres to the path laid down by law..”-State already safe haven to terror, crime, illegal bomb making



Hope he has ‘tryst with reality’ @MamataOfficial from my note when he sees me. pic.twitter.com/wAe9Lv6nxr — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) September 21, 2020

@WBPolice @MamataOfficial is threat to human rights, being in support for ruling party harmads unleashing murderous attacks on opposition MPs/MLAs/workers.



Turning Nelson’s eye to one-sided police actions against particular set of people in all communal situations unacceptable. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) September 21, 2020

Police and administration @MamataOfficial in ‘crawl mode’ before political consultants.



Power corridors are infested #MAP. System hijacked to non state actors. Such usurpation and incursion of power unconstitutional and crime.



Governance in accordance with constitution strined. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) September 21, 2020

Governor slams CM Banerjee

Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) busted a massive al-Qaeda terror module in the state.

"State has become home to illegal bomb-making that has the potential to unsettle democracy. Police MamataOfficial busy in carrying out political errands and taking on the opposition. Those at helm WBPolice cannot escape their accountability for this alarming decline in law and order," Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had said on Twitter.

The Bengal governor stated that there were various instances of the police not doing its job and acting at the behest of the ruling political party in Bengal. Not at all happy with the reply, Jagdeep Dhankar has asked Virendra, DGP of West Bengal Police to meet him in person on the 26th of September and brief him about the 'declining state of law and order' in Bengal.

