Bengal CM Issues Guidelines During Extended Lockdown; Here's List Of Activities Permitted

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced that the state will remain under lockdown till May 31, as per Centre's guidelines. The Chief Minister has, however, issued fresh guidelines with a slew of relaxations and a distinction to segregate the state into different zones. The containment zones in Bengal have been divided into - Affected Zones, Buffer Zone and Clean Zone - A, B and C, respectively. Strict restrictions including the closure of shops will be implemented in A zone while B and C zones will enjoy relaxations as announced.

MP CM Shivraj urges WB counterpart Mamata to ask Railways for Indore-Kolkata Shramik train

Reflecting upon the curfew announced by Centre from 7 pm to 7 am, the Bengal CM stated that she is not declaring a curfew but requests people to not come outside after 7 pm. She also informed that officials will train locals for 7 days on how to put saline, give oxygen support and check temperatures.

BJP's Malviya slams 'health minister' Mamata for 'directly' declaring red zones as green

Here's a list of activities permitted in Bengal

1. All shops from May 21 to open

2. Hawker markets will be opened from May 27 on an odd-even basis while maintaining social distancing rules and the wearing of masks and gloves will be mandatory

3. Government and private offices with 50% of the workforce

4. Hotel can open

5. Public transport to operate

6. Auto-rickshaws can ply with two passengers from May 27

7. Sports activities which do not involve gatherings (golf, lawn tennis)

8. Weddings and funerals with a maximum of 15 people

9. Salons and beauty parlours

The state has reported 2,677 cases of Coronavirus till date. This includes 959 individuals who have recovered from the deadly infection. Meanwhile, 238 lives have succumbed to COVID-19.

BJP says CM Mamata Banerjee will pay heavy price in WB polls for mishandling COVID crisis

Follow preventive measures to be safe from dengue, appeals Mamata Banerjee

(Image courtesy: PTI)