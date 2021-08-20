Bengal Post-poll Violence: Affected Families Welcome The High Court's Order for CBI Probe

Reacting to a Calcutta High Court verdict ordering a CBI-probe into West Bengal's alleged post-poll violence, affected families welcomed the decision and said that it gave them hope for justice. Families affected by post-poll violence in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas area applauded the Calcutta High Court for ordering a CBI investigation and dismissed the statements made by the TMC government.

Affected families welcome HC's order of CBI probe

Ruma Biswas, the sister of Santu Mondal, a BJP worker from Naihati who had reportedly suffered the violence, said the High Court's judgement gave her hope for justice. Sumitra Mondal, Sovarani Mondal's daughter-in-law from Jagaddal, praised the Calcutta High Court's decision. "We are hoping to get justice now," she noted.

Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh said, "After High Court's order it is now proved that Mamata Banerjee had told lies many times. After proper investigation, it is to be ensured that the culprits are punished and the affected families get proper compensation." "The way Mamata Banerjee, being in a constitutional position, repeatedly denied the allegations of violence is not correct. This time she is going to the Supreme Court challenging the verdict of the High Court. I hope the Supreme Court will uphold this verdict," added the BJP MP.

On Thursday, the Calcutta High Court ordered a court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the post-poll violence in West Bengal. The HC also directed the formation of Special Investigation Teams (SIT) to look into less serious offences, with senior officers from the West Bengal cadre serving on the team. The court also ordered the state administration to take prompt action to compensate victims of post-election violence.

West Bengal post-poll violence verdict

The five-judge bench, which included Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justices IP Mukerji, Harish Tandon, Soumen Sen, and Subrata Talukdar, heard BJP leader Priyanka Tibrewal's claim that over 200 individuals had been unable to return to their houses owing to ongoing threats to their lives. Following that, the court ordered the NHRC chairperson to appoint a committee to investigate all allegations of alleged violence.

Meanwhile, TMC leader Saugata Roy voiced dissatisfaction with the decision. Roy argued that the subject was within the "jurisdiction of the state government," and that involving the CBI was a "transgression of the state's right." The TMC leader also expressed confidence over the "state government to judge the situation and make a decision to appeal to a higher court if necessary."

Following the publication of the Assembly election results on May 2, many episodes of violence were reported in various locations, prompting the Ministry of Home Affairs to dispatch a four-member team to the post-poll violence-affected areas.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: Shutterstock/RepresentativeImage/ANI/PTI