Bengal SSC Scam: Calcutta HC Orders Anubrata Mondal's Daughter To Submit TET Certificate

The Calcutta HC after summoning Sukanya Mondal for a hearing on Thursday asked her to produce her Teacher Eligibility Test certificate.

In mounting troubles for Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal who has been arrested in the cattle smuggling case, his daughter Sukanya Mondal has now been roped into the West Bengal SSC scam case where allegations have been made that she along with many others were illegally recruited in the state-run schools. 

Taking cognisance of the matter, the Calcutta High Court after summoning Sukanya Mondal for a hearing on Thursday asked her to produce her Teacher Eligibility Test certificate along with her mark sheet for further court proceedings in the matter. The court further adjourned the hearing for September 1, 2022. 

Notably, the TMC leader's daughter was appearing before the court in connection with a plea filed against her claiming that she was illegally recruited as a teacher in a state-run school in Birbhum, where her father is the TMC district president, without clearing a TET exam and even without appearing for the interview or personality test. In addition to this, the plea also alleged that a total of six people including Mondal were recruited without the exam. 

TMC leader Anubrata Mondal's daughter's name dragged into Bengal SSC scam case

Earlier on Wednesday, the Calcutta HC while hearing the PIL regarding the involvement of Anubrata Mondal's relatives in the SSC scam case ordered his daughter Sukanya Mondal to appear before the court. 

According to the PIL, the petitioner claimed that Mondal never physically visited the school of her appointment and the attendance register was sent to her house to mark her presence.

It is pertinent to note that the TMC leader Anubrata Mondal is already in CBI custody after he was arrested in connection with the cattle smuggling case. 

