Bengal SSC Scam: Partha Chatterjee's Ex-personal Secretary Sukanta Acharya Summoned By ED

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee's former private secretary Sukanta Acharya for questioning in connection with the SSC scam case. Acharya served as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) between 2016 and 2021 when Partha Chatterjee was the state's education minister.

Last week, an ED investigation team raided the house of the West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCS) officer in the JC Bose Road area of ​​Ward 10, New Barrackpore Municipality. After a long search, Sukanta Acharya was detained by the officials for interrogation.

Notably, the ED has also summoned Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Manik Bhattacharya for a second round of questioning on Thursday, July 28. The ex-president of the West Board of Secondary Education was quizzed for nearly 14 hours by the agency on Wednesday.

The CBI, as mandated by the Calcutta High Court, is investigating the alleged irregularities committed in the recruitment of Group-C and D staff and teachers in government-sponsored and aided schools on the recommendations of the West Bengal School Service Commission. The ED is tracking the money trail in the scam.

Bengal cash scam

TMC leader Partha Chatterjee was the Education Minister when this scam was allegedly pulled off. He was interrogated by the CBI on April 26 and May 18. The ED arrested him after conducting raids at his Kolkata residence for over 26 hours. Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee have been remanded in custody till April 3 in connection with the SSC recruitment scam.

On Wednesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recovered cash to the tune of Rs 27.9 crores from the residence of Arpita Mukherjee during an overnight raid. The latest recovery from Arpita's residence in Belgharia Town Club of North 24 Parganas comes in addition to the Rs 21 crore cash that was seized last week from her flat in south Kolkata.

Cash of Rs 27.9 crores in cash, gold, and jewellery worth Rs 4.31 crores has been recovered till now from the residence of Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee: Sources pic.twitter.com/ZWJuccciw8 — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2022

ED officials left Arpita's Belgharia residence on Thursday morning after filling 10 trunks with Rs 27.9 crores cash, besides gold, and jewellery worth Rs 4.31 crore.