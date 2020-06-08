West Bengal STF Nabs A JMB Biggie, Second Such Big Arrest In Recent Past

Special Task Force of Kolkata Police successfully arrested a key Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) terrorist from Hooghly district on Monday. The arrest cames days after a top member of the same banned group was arrested from Murshidabad. SK Rezaul alias Kiron was wanted in an STF case and has been arrested from the Dankuni area in Hooghly district.

"Rezaul is a key person of JMB and he has worked in close liasoning with Salauddin. Rezaul is said to have coordinated the meetings of key personnel in the organization," said a senior STF officer.

'One of the leading fund collectors for JMB'

The arrest is of importance as it comes after the arrest of Boro Karim, a top JMB operative, a few days back. Karim who was known to be the number 3 of the outfit, was arrested from a hideout in Suti in Murshidabad district by the Special Task Force(STF) of Kolkata Police. Kolkata STF along with the local faction of West Bengal Police in Jangipur nabbed Abdul Karim. The accused Abdul Karim alias Boro Karim was wanted in connection with a warrant issued way back on 29th November 2017.

A similarity between both the operatives is being matched with their closeness to JMB head Salauddin. "Rezaul is one of the leading fund collectors for JMB in India. He had close links with the Kausar group as well as Salauddin group," said a senior officer of STF. The arrested operative will be produced before the court on Tuesday, and STF stated that more details will be available after a thorough investigation of the arrested operative.

