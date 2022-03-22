Bengaluru Anti Corruption Bureau Raids 9 Agents Suspected Of Influencing Govt Officials

The Bengaluru Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided the properties of nine middlemen and agents suspected of influencing the public servants by corrupt or illegal means. They are suspected of being involved in malpractices and other irregularities in the activities of the Bangalore Development Authority.

About 100 officers are conducting the raid under the Supervision of Uma Prashanth, Superintendent of Police of ACB. The officers have so far seized gold, diamond, and silver jewellery, luxury watches, sunglasses, and high-end cars. The houses raided by the teams are no less than luxury bungalows with expensive furniture and interiors.

"Today ACB Bengaluru City conducted searches at 9 different places pertaining to 9 middlemen, agents, and touts who are suspected of influencing public servants by corrupt and illegal means, by the exercise of their personal influence, thereby involving in malpractices and other irregularities in the activities of Bengaluru Development Authority," the ACB said in a statement.

The raids were conducted at the homes of these nine accused: Raghu BN in Chamrajpet, Mohan at RT Nagar, Manoj at Domlur, Munirathna at Malthalli, Teju at RR Nagara, Aswath at KG Circle, Rama at BDA Layout, Laxmana also at BDA Layout and Chikkahanummaiah at Muddinapalya. From the residence of Mohan, the ACB received 4.960 Kg Gold, 15.02 Kg Silver, 61.9 grams of Diamonds, besides bundles of undeclared amounts of cash.

ACB raids properties of 18 govt officials

Earlier this month, the Anti-Corruption Bureau had conducted raids on the property of 18 government officers across Karnataka. The raids began before dawn on Wednesday, March 16 at 75 different places.

As per an official release by the department, around 100 officers and 300 additional staff of the ACB recovered a huge amount of assets including gold and silver jewellery, unaccounted cash, sandalwood, property documents, and other items from the locations.

While gold and silver jewellery with cash were found at most of the places, a team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau also recovered 3 kg of sandalwood at the residence of a range forest officer in Bagalkot's Badami district. The ACB also shared the list of 18 government officials who were raided.

Karnataka: Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) are conducting raids at 75 locations across the state in connection with disproportionate asset cases registered against 18 government servants. pic.twitter.com/LHZIRl5Rx9 — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2022

(With agency inputs)