Bengaluru CCB Police Conducts Search Operation In City Over Illegal Stay Of Foreigners

In a mission to check the illegal residence of foreigners, on Thursday, July 15, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Bengaluru conducted searches on houses where foreigners reside. The CCB is checking for overstaying and see if anyone is staying without proper documents. In a recent update, about six people are found staying in Bengaluru with expired visas.

CCB Police arrests in Bengaluru continues

On July 14, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police of Bengaluru have arrested three people allegedly for duping many car owners by selling their high-end vehicles without any payment.

Nearly 19 high-end cars including Kia Seltos, Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Volkswagen, Skoda Rapid and other cars worth Rs 3 crore were seized by the police.

According to Sandeep Patil, the Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), all the cars were sold to others in Mysuru, Chitradurga, Davangere, Bhatkal, and other places in the state.

On July 10, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) along with Bengaluru city police conducted raids and search operations in various parts of the city including at Central Jail, Parappana Agrahara.

During the raids in the prison, the CCB recovered weapons including knives and daggers, marijuana and mobile phones, and SIM cards from inmates. According to a source, “The raids were carried out after we received credible information that several gangsters and rowdies were carrying out activities from inside the prison".

Some of the reasons behind the raids mentioned by the police are the possible involvement of prison officials who failed to check the narcotics. and concerns over the number of mobile phones seized by dispute jammers in place. Sandeep Patil, the Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), said, “We are analyzing the mobile phones and SIM cards to ascertain illegal activities".

The police also conducted operations in the Whitefield on the residences of 116 rowdies where 2.5 kgs of marijuana and lethal weapons such as knives, daggers, and machetes were recovered.

D. Devraj, DCP, Whitefield informed that under NDPS Act, three rowdies have been booked and the other 15 under Section 110 ( security for good behaviour from habitual offenders) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

