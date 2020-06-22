Bengaluru CCB Takes Gangster Ravi Pujari's Associate Yousuf Bacha Khan In Custody

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru Police on Monday took the associate of gangster Ravi Pujari in custody. Yousuf Bacha Khan who has himself been convicted in the case related to the murder of a builder named Subba Rao in 2017 was taken into custody by the CCB for further questioning regarding his and gangster Ravi Pujari's role in several crimes. This comes shortly after the CCB filed two charge sheets against gangster Ravi Pujari in Shabnam developers double murder case and an extortion case.

"Continuing the investigation of Ravi Pujari, CCB had obtained custody of Yousuf Bacha Khan, who is associate of Pujari. Khan was convicted in the Subba Rao murder case. He is being questioned about his role in other cases," Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said.

Earlier this year, Pujari was extradited to Bengaluru from Senegal and has since been in the custody of the CCB as ordered by a Bengaluru court in February this year. The gangster had parted ways with underworld don Chhota Rajan earlier and had jumped bail after he was arrested in Senegal in 2019. He then escaped to South Africa, where he was involved in drug trafficking and extortion. According to sources in the Indian intelligence, Ravi Pujari was hiding under the false identity of Anthony Fernandes, a Burkina Faso passport holder, in a remote village in South Africa.

The fugitive gangster who was on a run for 15 years is wanted in over 200 cases including ones related to heinous crimes like murder and extortion. The Karnataka Police has 39 cases against gangster in Bengaluru, 36 cases in Mangalore, 11 in Udupi, and one each in Mysuru, Hubli-Dharwad, Kolar, and Shivamogga. Mumbai Police has a total of 49 cases against him of which, 26 cases are under the stringent MCOCA. In Gujarat, there are around 75 cases of extortion registered against Pujari.

(With ANI Inputs)