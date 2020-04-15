Bengaluru City To Continue With Sec 144 Imposition Until April 20 To Combat Coronavirus

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3, Bengaluru city will continue to be under the prohibitory order of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), 1973. Section 144 will remain in place for all parts of the City Commissionerate till April 20.

READ | Bandra incident: Mumbai Police registers FIR against 800-1000 unidentified individuals

Bengaluru Commissioner of Police, Bhaskar Rao said, "Prohibitory order under section 144 of CrPC will remain in force, in all parts of the Bengaluru City Commissionerate for a period up to 12 am of April 20 with effect from 12 am of April 14".

Section 144 of CrPC prohibits the assembly of four or more people in an area.

READ | Bandra incident: CM Uddhav reassures migrant workers, warns against exploiting sentiments

CM Yediyurappa supports PM's decision

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said that the Karnataka government will strictly implement the guidelines issued by the Central Government in the fight against the deadly Pandemic of Coronavirus.

"Lockdown will be followed more stringently till April 20 as Prime Minister said and the situation will be closely monitored," said Yediyurappa.

The Chief Minister appealed to the people of Karnataka to voluntarily cooperate with the government to contain this disease. He also seconded PM Modi and opined that the health infrastructure has ramped up in the past two months to fight the pandemic.

He assured that citizens that the state government has made necessary arrangements and that there is no scarcity of medicines and essential commodities and added that the government will make efforts to carry out agriculture activities without any hurdle. He also appealed to migrant labourers to stay wherever they are and be safe reiterating the prime minister's call to 'Stay Home, Stay Safe'.

READ | Dissatisfied with lockdown extension, 'migrant workers' gathered in Bandra: Mumbai Police

COVID-19 Cases in Karnataka

Karnataka, so far, has 258 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 9 deaths being reported due to the infection, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

READ | Mumbai: Watch shocking drone footage of thousands defying lockdown in Bandra