Bengaluru Cops Arrest 5 Congress Officials In 'PayCM' Poster Issue; CCTV Footage Accessed

With Karnataka heading towards state assembly elections, the battle between BJP and Congress seems to be escalating after persons were found pasting 'PayCM' posters near Sadashivanagar. The Bengaluru police have made arrests based on the CCTV footage in connection with these posters which were illegally pasted in a clear political dig at the Chief Minister.

According to sources, a total of five people have been arrested in the matter. The Bengaluru police arrested three accused on Thursday evening, while the other two people surrendered. It has also been reported that more arrests are likely to happen in connection with the incident.

It has come to the that the Congress youth social media team was allegedly involved in the incident and three of those arrested were allegedly members of the team.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Congress has launched a fresh attack against Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's government over alleged corruption charges in the state. In its recent attack, the Congress party launched another PayCM campaign and took a dig at the ruling BJP by sharing several screenshots alleging corruption charges against the Bommai government.

'Will paste more PayCM posters': Congress' DK Shivakumar

After arrests linked with Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) social media wing were made in connection with the incident, KPCC chief DK Shivakumar said that they will paste more PayCM posters on all the government buildings to protest against the Karnataka government.

Taking to his Twitter, the KPCC chief called the arrests of Congress workers "condemnable" and said that everyone has the right to express their opinion in a democracy. "It is condemnable that the police arrested the Congress members who were fighting digitally against the 40% commission scam of the BJP government. We are all working under the shadow of democracy. Everyone has the right to express their opinion here," he wrote.

KPCC president DK Shivakumar, Congress leaders Priyank Kharge and Ajay Singh arrived at the High Grounds Police Station and convinced the cops to release the accused saying that they were not involved in the matter. Shivakumar also accused the state government of destabilising the Opposition in the state.