Bengaluru Double Murder: CCTV Visuals Out, Accused 'Joker Felix' Seen Fleeing The Spot

The CCTV footage of the accused in the double murder of the MD and CEO of Aeronic Media Private Limited in Bengaluru has surfaced. In two separate visuals, the three accused can be seen escaping from the location after allegedly killing the top officials of the technology company.

In the first CCTV visual, the three accused - Felix, who goes by the name 'Joker Felix' and is former employee of Aeronic Media, and his two accomplices Santhosh and Vinay Reddy - can be seen opening the door in a narrow lane and then running towards the road after committing the crime. In the second visual, the three accused are seen walking on the road, with Santhosh helping Vinay Reddy to walk by because he seems to be limping and struggling to walk. Felix can also be seen at a distance following his two accomplices.

After committing the act, Joker Felix posted the following status on Instagram, "This planet peoples always flatters and cheaters. So I hurt this planet peoples. I only hurt bad peoples. I never hurt any good people."

Bengaluru twin murder: Techies hacked to death

In a shocking act on July 11, the MD and the CEO of a technology company in Bengaluru providing internet services were murdered allegedly by an ex-employee and two other accomplices.

- The deceased were identified as Paneendra Subramanya, the Managing Director (MD) and Vinu Kumar, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Aeronic Media Private Limited. The firm is an Internet Service Provider.

- The incident happened at about 4.30 pm on July 11 when Felix and his two accomplices barged into a residential locality on the 6th Cross of Pampa extension in Amruthahalli, at the Aeronic media firm office in north Bengaluru.

- Joker Felix had a conversation for about 30 minutes at a cabin of the office and then attacked the MD and CEO with a machete. The MD and the CEO were assaulted in the head and stomach.

- Both Subramanya and Kumar died on the way to the hospital.