Bengaluru Gang Rape: Police Bust Human Trafficking Racket In Bangladesh; Kingpin Nabbed

Days after the brutal gang rape of a Bangladeshi woman in Bengaluru, police have unravelled a human trafficking racket that had been operating, where women from the neighbouring country were allegedly being smuggled into India. The Bengaluru Police, while probing the horrific gang rape case, has shared details of the racket being operated with Bangladeshi Police, sources informed on Thursday. The police have allegedly identified Rafiq - one of the five accused in the gang rape - as the operator of the human trafficking racket.

Police sources have reported that Rafiq would smuggle women from Bangladesh to Bengaluru, by getting them fake Aadhaar Cards, and involving them in prostitution along with other illegal activities. In a joint investigation by the Bangladeshi and Bengaluru police exposing the human trafficking racket, four persons have been arrested in Bangladesh. As per sources, the Bangladesh Police has arrested Rafiq and is trying to ascertain how many persons had been trafficked to India.

The four persons arrested, apart from Rafiq, have been identified as Ashraful Islam alias Bass Rafee, Shaheeda Begum alias Madame Shaheeda, Ismail and Rehman Sheikh.

Sources say that Rafiq was the kingpin of human trafficking in Bangladesh and has been trafficking girls to India for the last 10 years. Bangalore gang rape accused - Riday- is said to be Rafiq's right hand in the business. Sources report that Rafiq and his associates used to lure Bangladeshi girls by assuring them good jobs, following which they would be coerced into taking drugs and then obscene videos of them would be recorded. Significantly, both Rafiq and Riday are said to have trafficked more than 50 women to India. The Bengaluru and Bangladeshi police are investigating the matter further.

Shootout breaks out between accused & Bengaluru police

As Bengaluru police tried to catch one of the accused of the gang rape case, the one of the alleged rapists attacked the police while trying to flee. Acting in self-defence, the police opened fire at him and shot him in his leg. The miscreant had tried to attack a constable with a knife which he was carrying. At first, the police tried to stop him from fleeing by firing a shot in the air however; on not receiving any response from Shabu, the police had to shoot him in the leg. So far 10 people have been taken into custody by the Bengaluru police.

Victim brought to Bengaluru to record statement

The 22-year-old rape survivor was brought to Bypanahalli Police station to record her statement on Friday. She reached Bengaluru from Kerala and was subsequently taken to the Bowring hospital for a medical check-up. She will be produced in the court on Saturday and her statement will be recorded under section 164.

On Thursday, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant had informed that a case of rape was registered against six individuals, including two women at the Ramamurthynagar Police Station. This followed after a preliminary investigation and examination of the contents of the video that had gone viral on social media. Pant further revealed that all culprits are from the same group from Bangladesh. The police further added that the victim, who is also a Bangladeshi national was brought to India for trafficking.

Bengaluru gang rape case

In a brutal incident, the young woman was tortured and raped by five men and one woman in the city's Ramamurthy Nagar. One of the accused had allegedly shot the video of their act and uploaded it on social media handles which in return prompted the Assam Police to publish their pictures online. The Assam Police also assured that anyone providing information regarding the individuals will be rewarded. Hours later, the Bengaluru Police arrested all the accused.