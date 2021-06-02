Bengaluru Gangrape Case: Shootout Breaks Out After Accused Tries To Attack Police & Flee

As Bengaluru police tried to catch one of the accused of the gangrape case where a 22-year-old woman was brutally tortured by six individuals including a woman, the miscreant attacked the police while trying to flee. Acting in self-defense, the police opened fire at him and shot him in his leg. The miscreant had tried to attack a constable with a knife which he was carrying.

According to the on-ground details accessed by Republic TV, police were in search of the accused identified as Shabu. As soon as the security forces received information that he was hiding in the outskirts of Bengaluru near Rampur Lake, police went to nab him when an encounter broke out. At first, the police tried to stop him from fleeing by firing a shot in the air however on not receiving any response from Shabu, the police had to shot him in the leg. So far 10 people have been taken into custody by the Bengaluru police.

Victim brought to Bengaluru to record statement

The 22-year-old rape survivor was brought to Bypanahalli Police station to record her statement on Friday. She reached Bengaluru from Kerala and was subsequently taken to the Bowring hospital for a medical check-up. She will be produced in the court on Saturday and her statement will be recorded under section 164.

On Thursday, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant had informed that a case of rape was registered against six individuals, including two women at the Ramamurthynagar Police Station. This followed after a preliminary investigation and examination of the contents of the video that had gone viral on social media. Pant further revealed that all culprits are from the same group from Bangladesh. The police further added that the victim, who is also a Bangladeshi national was brought to India for trafficking.

Bengaluru gangrape case

In a brutal incident, the young woman was tortured and raped by five men and one woman in the city's Ramamurthy Nagar. One of the accused had allegedly shot the video of their act and uploaded it on social media handles which in return prompted the Assam Police to publish their pictures online. The Assam Police also assured that anyone providing information regarding the individuals will be rewarded. Hours later, the Bengaluru Police arrested all the accused.