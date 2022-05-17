Bengaluru Gets New Police Commissioner, CH Pratap Reddy To Be Next Top Cop

In a major breaking update from the state of Karnataka, Bengaluru has now got a new top cop as CH Pratap Reddy is set to be the next Police Commissioner. This comes after CP Kamal Pant was transferred and designated as DGP Recruitment. Reddy, a 1991 batch officer of Karnataka cadre was earlier serving as the Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order. It is being speculated that it could be a routine transfer as Pant has served as the Bengaluru Police Commissioner for around 22 months.

It is important to mention that over a month ago, Kamal Pant had got into a dispute with state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra after the ex-CP had allegedly given a communal angle to a road rage case where a 22-year-old youth lost his life. Pant had claimed that the victim's family had stated that the incident took place because he (victim) did not know Urdu.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has also transferred Alok Kumar as the Additional Director General of Police, KSRP, Bengaluru. R Hithendra, Karnataka IPS 1996, who is the current Additional Director General of Police, Crimes and Technical services in Bengaluru, has been given concurrent charge of the post with immediate effect, as per an official press release. The release added that MN Anucheth, Karnataka IPS 2009, who had been serving as the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Division, Bengaluru City, has been transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Superintendent of Police Criminal Investigation Department, to replace T Venkatesh KSPS.

Bengaluru: Man Electrocuted To Death

In other news, another man lost his life after coming in contact with a live electrical wire at a bus stand in Bengaluru. The incident took place near the Hebbal Police Station bus stand where the man accidentally touched the metal part of the bus shelter following which, he got electrocuted and lost his life.

Notably, the unfortunate accident occurred on Saturday (May 14) night at around 9:40 PM. Speaking on the same, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has taken note of the incident and called it a "fatal and non-departmental accident" caused due to an illegally drawn wire to an advertisement hoarding by a private advertising agency at the bus stand.

Image: ANI