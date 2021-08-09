Bengaluru: NIA Unearths A Nexus Involved In Human Trafficking Women From Bangladesh

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) unearthed a gang of human traffickers involved in making fake identity proof documents for Bangladeshi traffickers during a raid in Bengaluru. In a statement released on August 8, Sunday, the county's counter-terrorist task force said that a search operation was conducted at a Bengaluru based apartment on August 7, Saturday where they found the gang involved in helping the Bangladeshi national in trafficking female workers to India. They seized hard disks and mobile phones used in forging the documents.

7 Bangladeshi women and a child were rescued from human traffickers

"During the searches various incriminating documents, six digital devices including hard disks and mobile phones used for making the forged documents were seized," the investigation agency said in a statement. While explaining the recent development, an official of the National Investigation Agency said that the case was registered in June at the Ramamurthy Nagar police station in Bengaluru against 13 accused. The case was related to a seizure conducted by the Karnataka police at a rented house where seven Bangladeshi women and a child were rescued from the custody of human traffickers.

Gang rape has revealed the nexus of human trafficking

According to the statement, the women were trafficked from Bangladesh to India by the accused on the pretext of providing them jobs but were forced into prostitution instead. The NIA re-registered the case under sections of the IPC, the Foreigners Act and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. According to a report by The Hindu, the police had cracked down on the gang while investigating a case of gang rape of a Bangladeshi woman in the country's silicon city. The report said that the police arrested the main accused in the case and this lead to the revelation of others people associated with it. The report also mentioned that the woman who was brought illegally by the traffickers was also involved in the heinous crime.

