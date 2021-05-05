Bengaluru Officials Ran COVID Bed Racket In Name Of Asymptomatic Patients? CCB Raids BBMP

In a key development in the 'bribe for bed' scam, the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch, which has been handed over the case, on Wednesday conducted raids in a BBMP COVID war-room in Karnataka's capital city. The step of conducting raids was taken by the investigative agency to ascertain the involvement of the healthcare workers and other employees in the purported scam.

Before the case was transferred to the CCB, the Jayanagar Police on Tuesday had arrested two accused in the scam and they were being questioned by the police, as per Commissioner of Police Kamal Pant. Pant taking to his official Twitter handle, had communicated the aforementioned information along with other pertinent information related to the case.

A case vide cr no. 87/21 has been registered in @jayanagarps for fraud and cheating allegedly committed in allotment of beds on BBMP portal for #COVID patients. Two accused have been arrested and others are being questioned for alleged fraud/irregularity..contd (1/2) — Kamal Pant, IPS (@CPBlr) May 4, 2021

.. in the allotment of beds in return for money from patients.



The case has been handed over to @CCBBangalore for a detailed and in-depth investigation. (2/2) — Kamal Pant, IPS (@CPBlr) May 4, 2021

'Bribe for beds' scam unearthed

The bed blocking scam was first unearthed by South Bengaluru MP Tejasvi Surya who revealed the illegalities in the allotment of beds to COVID-19 patients accusing the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) war room officials of running a racket. The BJP MP claimed that over 4,065 beds in Bengaluru had been booked illegally so far in exchange for money, some even in the name of asymptomatic patients.

Tejasvi Surya along with MLAs Sathish Reddy and Uday Garudachar also confronted the BBMP war room officials where it was further revealed that beds were being 'sold' for as much as Rs 40,000. The civic body officials were also questioned on how the beds could be blocked for the admission of a new patient within thirty seconds of the previous patient who was discharged.

IMPORTANT Addressing issues of irregularities and anomalies in BBMP bed booking for covid patients in Bengaluru along with Bommanahalli MLA Shri. Satish Reddy, Basavanagudi MLA Shri. Ravi Subramanya and Chickpet MLA Shri. Uday Garudachar. https://t.co/mzjjiQq7AP — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) May 4, 2021

"Beds are blocked in the names of asymptomatic patients, people who are in home isolation and who are not even aware that a bed has been blocked under their name. Thereafter, the external agents speak to the personnel in the war room and reallot the bed to those people who make a certain payment to a certain person outside," MP Tejasvi Surya said, labeling it as the 'most disgusting thing that could take place during a pandemic.

(Credit-PTI)