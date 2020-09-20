Sandalwood Drug Case: Bengaluru Police Arrests Drug Peddler; Seizes Ecstacy, Hash & MDMA

As the Central Crime Branch (CCB) expands its probe into the sandalwood drug racket another person has been arrested by the Bengaluru Police on Sunday. The accused named Srinivas Subramanian also known as Sri has been detained by the CCB in connection with alleged drug possession.

Several narcotics substances including 13 ecstasy tablets, 100 grams of marijuana, 1.1 grams of MDMA and 0.5 grams of hashish were seized from his flat by the police. Sources revealed that one of the actresses from the Kannada film industry who is currently in custody had allegedly visited the drug peddler's flat 3-4 times in the last few months.

The CCD has expanded its probe into the drug racket as it summoned many people and conducted several arrests so far.

The investigation in connection with a drug mafia case in the Kanada film industry. Srinivas' Bengaluru flat was raided and heavy amount of drug was recovered.

CCB hunts for Aditya Alva

Earlier this week CCB has intensified its search for Kannada actor Aditya Alva's, after raiding the actor's house in connection to the Sandalwood drug racket. Alva, who is the son of ex-JD(S) minister late Jeevaraj Alva and brother-in-law of actor Vivek Oberoi, is one of the prime accused in the drug case. He has been absconding since September 4, as per sources. Apart from Alva, Shivaprakash Chuppi, and Sheik Faazil - the prime accused in the case are reportedly absconding. So far 12 people have been arrested including actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani. Both actors are in judicial custody.

What is the Sandalwood drug racket?

The alleged drug racket prevalent in the Kannada film industry - 'Sandalwood' - came to light when deceased journalist Gauri Lankesh's brother - Indrajit Lankesh - revealed the involvement of certain actors in the drug menace. He named two actresses who were allegedly not being interrogated due to the supposed political connections. Police sources claim that drugs being supplied through the ‘dark net’ were detected while raiding the places belonging to a few drug peddlers. NCB conducted raids in the city and seized drugs like LSD, MDMA, ecstasy, cannabis worth Rs 1.25 crore which were being supplied to local youth.

