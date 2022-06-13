Last Updated:

Bengaluru Police Bust High-profile Drug Party In 5-star Hotel; Blood Samples Of 35 Taken

In a big development, Bengaluru police busted an overnight high-profile drug party in a 5-Star Hotel on Sunday night. A few people have also been detained.

Written By
Megha Rawat

Image: PTI/Representative


In a big development, Bengaluru police busted an overnight high-profile drug party in a 5-Star Hotel on Sunday night. The Police raided illegal drugs in a 5-Star Hotel in Bengaluru last night. 

Republic has learnt that the Police also detained a few people who attended the party and took blood samples of 35 people to check for drug usage, out of which, 5 tested positive.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

READ | Ricky Kej receives Grammy Medallion after it was stuck at Bengaluru Customs for 2 months
READ | Bengaluru pothole coverup: Over 50 potholes found in 15 metres, citizens urge for action
READ | QS Ranking 2022: IISc Bengaluru fastest rising South Asian university, 4 IITs in top 200
READ | On Tape: Karnataka MLA's daughter's high-handed quarrel with cops & media in Bengaluru
READ | Bengaluru: Spurned lover throws acid on married woman over turning down marriage proposal
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND