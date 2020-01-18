Bengaluru Police Commissioner Explains The Involvement Of SDPI Activists In Murder Attempt

The Bengaluru police’s announcement that 6 Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) activists were behind the murder attempt of a pro-CAA protestor has once again renewed the demand for a ban on both PFI and SDPI. Even as Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya said they will submit yet another application to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking the ban, the issue was discussed in the Karnataka government cabinet meeting on Friday.

Sources tell Republic that Minister of Home Department of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai broached the topic and proposed that the state government put together a petition once again seeking a ban of SDPI and PFI.

'A major attempt to murder'

On Friday, Bengaluru police commissioner, Bhaskar Rao, speaking to Republic said, "On the 22nd of December, a day prior to a huge anti-CAA rally, a pro-CAA rally was conducted in Bengaluru at the Town Hall. There was a major attempt to murder that took place in Kalasipalyam police station limits. When we investigated it using the CCTV footages, we were able to zero in on 6 persons who actively engaged and took them into our custody. And after investigation, backed with evidence, we discovered that there was a meeting of minds to create havoc in the city by way of ensuring maiming and bringing harm to prominent persons and destroying public property. And also engaging in anti-social activities to ensure that there is mayhem in the city."

Video footage

Rao added that the plot to create havoc during the pro-CAA rally was a premeditated one. He revealed, "Accordingly, our video footage has also shown how they have different locations and methods to engage in this kind of activities. These persons had gathered somewhere close to the location of the rally and they pelt stones- a total of 7 stones at their target with the idea was that stone-pelting takes place then people will run helter-skelter and their target will become more visible and they can attack him."

'The source of funding will be looked into'

The case is now being probed by the anti-terror squad of the Bengaluru police. "The case has now been cracked by the west division of Bengaluru City led by one of the deputy commissioners. Now the case has been transferred to the newly created and anti-terror squad of Bengaluru City which will go into the nitty-gritty as it is a full-fledged ATS wing. Things like what was the source of the funding will be looked into. I have named all of them as members of SDPI. They were being paid 10,000 rupees per month, which was the source of finance will be looked into right now. Because an SDPI lawyer has come forward to move bail for them and further investigation will be carried out," he said.

But the charges were vehemently denied by SDPI. In a press conference held by the state president, Elyas Muhammad Thumbe denied any link with the accused. He stated, "We got to know of this incident through media today. We were told that it has happened 6 days ago and today we learnt of it. We condemn this kind of incident but also condemn the kind of false propaganda. There is no connection between this incident and the SDPI. We are just involved in politics and are interested in realising the dreams of Gandhiji."

