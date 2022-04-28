Bengaluru: Pro-Kannada Activists Protest Against Ajay Devgn Over Language Row With Sudeep

Ajay Devgn sparked a controversy by expressing his displeasure over Kichcha Sudeep's statement on Hindi not being 'national language' amid the pan-India success of Kannada movie KGF: Chapter 2. The actor-director asked why the latter dubbed his films in Hindi if it was not the 'national language'.

The Sandalwood star replied that his statement might have reached the Singham star out of context, and the duo eventually cleared the 'misunderstanding'.

However, the damage seemed to be done as the controversy spread in other directions, with former Karnataka chief ministers HD Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah issuing statements over the same and criticising Ajay Devgn. In the latest development, protests too were held against Devgn in Bengaluru.

Protests against Ajay Devgn in Bengaluru over statement on Hindi being 'national language'

Pro-Kannada organisations held photos of Ajay Devgn and protested against him at Mysuru Bank circle in Bengaluru on Thursday. The activists chanted slogans against the actor, while expressing their support to Sudeep. They also protested against the 'imposition' of Hindi by the government in the non-Hindi speaking states.

The activists were detained by the police following the protests.

Politicians slam Ajay Devgn over 'Hindi is national language' jibe against Kichcha Sudeep

Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy stated that Sudeep was right in stating that Hindi was not the national language and accused Ajay of 'ludicruous behaviour'.

Actor @KicchaSudeep saying that Hindi is not a National Language is correct. There is nothing to find fault in his statement. Actor @ajaydevgn is not only hyper in nature but also shows his ludicrous behaviour. 1/7 — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) April 28, 2022

Former CM Siddaramiah replied to the tweet saying Hindi will never be the national language. Congress leader DK Shivakumar stated that there were thousands of mother tongues spoken across the country, and that the love for India was the same in all languages.

Ajay Devgn sparks row, clears air with Kichcha Sudeep

"My brother, according to you if Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your mother tongue movies by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language," Ajay tweeted to Sudeep on Wednesday.

.@KicchaSudeep मेरे भाई,

आपके अनुसार अगर हिंदी हमारी राष्ट्रीय भाषा नहीं है तो आप अपनी मातृभाषा की फ़िल्मों को हिंदी में डब करके क्यूँ रिलीज़ करते हैं?

हिंदी हमारी मातृभाषा और राष्ट्रीय भाषा थी, है और हमेशा रहेगी।

जन गण मन । — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 27, 2022

Stating that his message was misinterpretated, the Dabangg 3 star replied that he did not make the statement to provoke anyone, and said that he loved all languages. He claimed that they all belonged to India.

Ajay thanked thanked Sudeep for 'clearing the misunderstanding' and stated that he looked at the film industry as one. The 53-year-old added that he respected all languages, and expected others to respect his language too.