Bengaluru Riots: Congress Neta Sampath Raj Remanded To 2-day Police Custody After Arrest

After being arrested on Monday, former Congress mayor R Sampath Raj has been remanded to 2-day police custody by the court on Tuesday. The Congress Neta who had been absconding was arrested by the Bengaluru Police on Monday. Accused in the Bengaluru riots, Sampath Raj, the Congress corporator from Devara Jeevanahalli municipal ward, had escaped from a private hospital where he was admitted for COVID-19.

The police recently arrested one of his aides Riyazuddin who had helped him and another Congress corporator Abdul Rakeeb Zakir to escape. He had given them shelter at Nagarhole in Mysuru. Zakir is also wanted in the Bengaluru violence case.

READ | Bengaluru Riots: Lookout Notice Issued Against Accused Congress Corporator Sampath Raj

CCB files chargesheet

In October, the Central Crime Branch filed a chargesheet in connection with the large-scale violence that broke out in the DJ Halli and KG Halli areas of Bengaluru in August 2020. The 850-page chargesheet named 52 persons as the accused and contains more than 30 eyewitness accounts. Congress corporators- Sampath Raj and Zakir Hussain have been mentioned as accused numbers 51 and 52 respectively.

READ | JD(S) Slams Congress Over Absconding Ex-Mayor Sampath Raj's Arrest In Bengaluru Riots Case

Sources revealed that the police alleged that Congress leaders along with SDPI instigated the Bengaluru riots. According to Raj's lawyer, his client was not physically present at the time of the violence. He, therefore, added that charges under Sections 141, 142, 143, 144, 149, 395, 435, and 436 of the Indian Penal Code were not applicable in this case. Moreover, he decried the fact that the Congress corporator had also been charged under the Arms Act, the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, and Section 120-B.

READ | Wanted In Bengaluru Violence Case, Former Congress Mayor R Sampath Raj Arrested: Police

Bengaluru riots

At around 8.30 pm on August 11, a riot-like situation was witnessed between the KJ Halli and DJ Halli police station limits in East Bengaluru. A mob of more than 1000 people gathered outside the residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy demanding immediate action against his relative Naveen. Soon, the police resorted to the use of force to contain the violence. By the time the situation was brought under control at around 1 am on August 12, three people were killed, nearly 60 police personnel including DCP Bhimashankar Guled were injured and over 300 vehicles were burnt in the violence.