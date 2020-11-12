Bengaluru Riots: Lookout Notice Issued Against Accused Congress Corporator Sampath Raj

On Thursday, a lookout notice was issued against Congress corporator and former Mayor Sampath Raj, accused in the Bengaluru riots case. As per sources, the Central Crime Branch authorities had issued a notice to the hospital where Raj was being treated for COVID-19 on October 12 to inform them of his discharge. While the Congress leader was reportedly discharged from the hospital two days later, the hospital failed to intimate the CCB.

Even though the notice for the summons was pasted outside Raj's house, he has been untraceable since then. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated that the former Mayor shall be arrested as soon as possible. It is pertinent to note that the Congress corporator has filed an anticipatory bail petition in the Bengaluru Sessions Court.

CCB files chargesheet

In October, the Central Crime Branch filed a chargesheet in connection with the large-scale violence that broke out in the DJ Halli and KG Halli areas of Bengaluru in August 2020. The 850-page chargesheet named 52 persons as the accused and contains more than 30 eyewitness accounts. Congress corporators- Sampath Raj and Zakir Hussain have been mentioned as accused numbers 51 and 52 respectively.

Sources revealed that the police alleged that Congress leaders along with SDPI instigated the Bengaluru riots. According to Raj's lawyer, his client was not physically present at the time of the violence. He, therefore, added that charges under Sections 141, 142, 143, 144, 149, 395, 435, and 436 of the Indian Penal Code were not applicable in this case. Moreover, he decried the fact that the Congress corporator had also been charged under the Arms Act, the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act and Section 120-B.

Bengaluru riots

At around 8.30 pm on August 11, a riot-like situation was witnessed between the KJ Halli and DJ Halli police station limits in East Bengaluru. A mob of more than 1000 people gathered outside the residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy demanding immediate action against his relative Naveen. Soon, the police resorted to the use of force to contain the violence. By the time the situation was brought under control at around 1 am on August 12, three people were killed, nearly 60 police personnel including DCP Bhimashankar Guled were injured and over 300 vehicles were burnt in the violence.

So far, more than 340 persons have been arrested for arson, stone-pelting, and attacking the police. This includes Naveen and Kaleem Pasha, the husband of Congress corporator Irshad Begum. Speaking to the media, Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy revealed that his house had been set on fire. Calling upon the police to probe and take action against the culprits, he questioned the safety of the common person in the city.

