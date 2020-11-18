Bengaluru Riots: Post NIA Raids At SDPI Offices, JD(S) Alleges Congress Role In Violence

After NIA raided 4 SDPI offices in connection with the Bengaluru riots probe on Wednesday, JD(S) called for Congress to be held accountable for its role in the violence. Speaking to Republic TV, JD(S) spokesperson Tanveer Ahmed maintained that Congress has always used the minority community for "vote bank politics". Pointing out former Mayor Sampath Raj's arrest, he also claimed that Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar is protecting the people responsible for the violence. Amid the recovery of incriminating materials and swords, knives, iron rods, etc. during the searches at the offices of the political wing of the PFI, Ahmed stressed that his party will not object to a ban on SDPI.

Tanveer Ahmed remarked, "Firstly, many congratulations to the central team who has done the investigation. But before we blame the SDPI, don't you think the entire blame has to go on Congress. It is Congress who initiated the fight in Karnataka. Congress is the one who has benefited out of it. Congress is the one who has used the minority community for vote bank politics. We are saying that if any evidence is found against SDPI, please ban it. Right now, the Central and state government is of BJP. They have all the right to ban it if at all it is found to be involved in anti-national activities."

He added, "Congress should not be let off scot-free. We all know that Sampath Raj went scot-free. And Mr. Akhanda Srinivas Murthy told that DK Shivakumar was protecting the people behind this violence. Who is going to answer for the 300 auto wallahs, rickshaw pullers who are behind bars for the last 90 days? This is an important question that Congress needs to answer."

The Bengaluru riots

At around 8.30 pm on August 11, a riot-like situation was witnessed between the KJ Halli and DJ Halli police station limits in East Bengaluru. A mob of more than 1000 people gathered outside the residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy demanding immediate action against his relative Naveen. Soon, the police resorted to the use of force to contain the violence. By the time the situation was brought under control at around 1 am on August 12, three people were killed, nearly 60 police personnel including DCP Bhimashankar Guled were injured and over 300 vehicles were burnt in the violence.

So far, more than 340 persons have been arrested for arson, stone-pelting, and attacking the police. This includes Naveen and Kaleem Pasha, the husband of Congress corporator Irshad Begum. Speaking to the media, Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy revealed that his house had been set on fire. Calling upon the police to probe and take action against the culprits, he questioned the safety of the common person in the city. On September 22, the National Investigation Agency took over the probe and re-registered two cases under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, UAPA, the Karnataka Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act based on the police FIRs.

