Bengaluru Violence: Police Pastes Notice Outside Missing Former Mayor Sampath Raj's House

Each residence of former mayor of Bengaluru R Sampath Raj has a notice posted outside, by the police asking him to appear before them in connection with the Bengaluru violence case. He allegedly disappeared from the hospital recently.

Sampath Raj is accused of instigating a mob to set the house of MLA R Akhanda Srinivas Murthy in Kaval Byrasandra on fire. This was during the Bengaluru riots that were witnessed on August 11. Raj is a former corporator of the DJ Halli ward. Addressing the press conference Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said, “ He is an accused whom we are looking out.”

The police had initially questioned him in August. When the former mayor was summoned for questioning again, he said that he was tested positive for COVID 19 and was hospitalized. The hospital was served a notice by the police asking them to inform them before Raj is discharged.

According to the Joint Commissioner of CCB Sandeep Patil told the media that ACP Venugopal who is the Investigating Officer of the case had given written notice to the hospital on 7.10.20 itself to give information at the time when he will be discharged. But the hospital discharged Sampath Raj on the 14th of October without giving any intimation. On 14th October CCB issued a notice to the State Medical examination board to go through his medications. Immediately after the notice was issued to Sampath Raj he got discharged and incommunicado.

The police pasted the notice on the walls of Raj’s homes after visiting two of his residences. The letter in Kannada reads out that “As per above-mentioned cases registered in several sections, you have to appear in front of NT Pet Central Crime Branch Officer as soon as you get this letter. In case you fail to appear, we will consider that you're avoiding the questioning and non-cooperative. We will be taking legal actions as per the law.”

Efforts are on to trace him in Bengaluru and the surrounding districts. The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has formed special teams for this.

Sampath Raj's name was included in the charge sheet filed on the 12th of October. The preliminary charge sheet was filed at 33ACMM court in connection with DJ Halli & KG Halli police station riots. 52 accused named in the charge sheet. According to charge sheet reports, Congress leaders along with SDPI have instigated the riots in Bengaluru. According to Charge Sheet Congress Corporator and former Mayor Sampath Raj has been mentioned as accused no 51 and his friend Congress Corporator of Fraser town Zakir Hussain as Accused no 52.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) had arrested Arun Kumar, the personal assistant of DJ Halli BBMP ward corporator and former Mayor R Sampath Raj in connection with the riots of August 11 at night. Arun Kumar was arrested based on phone call records which reportedly showed that he had made over 10 calls from his phone to the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) leader Muzammil Pasha and others, who were already arrested.

On the basis of video and technical evidence, the charge sheet is filed. 850pages of charge sheet were filed with the help of a preliminary investigation. More than 30 eyewitness reports filed in the charge sheet. Efforts are on to trace him in Bengaluru and the surrounding districts. The Central Crime Branch (CCB) have formed special teams for this.

