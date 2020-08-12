Bengaluru Violence: SDPI Leader Caught On-cam Inciting Mob At Police Station; 2 Arrested

Following the shocking violence which broke out on the streets of east Bengaluru, Republic TV has managed to find the links of an SDPI leader who is being seen as the main person behind the provocation which claimed the lives of 3 people in the city. In a video accessed by Republic TV, SDPI leader Syed Ayaz can be seen openly inciting violence by yelling out inflammatory statements on a loudspeaker.

As per sources, SDPI local leader Muzammil Pasha and Syed Ayaz visited the police station along with the mob to register a complaint against a person named Naveen over the alleged derogatory Facebook post. Reportedly, the arrested SDPI leader addressed the mob outside the police station and also joined the mob which protested outside the residence of the Congress MLA.

The SDPI leaders, along with two other SDPI leaders, Jaffar and Khaleel Pasha reportedly instigated the mob to pelt stones and torch vehicles near the police station. The police have arrested Muzammil Pasha and Syed Ayaz, while two others SDPI leaders have fled the spot.

Bengaluru Violence

According to the police, a group of almost a thousand people gathered in front of the KG Halli police station demanding that the relative of Congress MLA A Shrinivas Murthy be arrested for sharing a social media post which allegedly hurt their sentiments. However, shortly after, the mob began to attack police personnel and set ablaze the vehicles parked outside the Congress MLA's house.

The Bengaluru police has arrested 110 people involved in the violent incident. Three people have lost their lives and 60 police personnel have been injured during the violent clash.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday said that directives have been issued against perpetrators who were involved in the Bengaluru violence. "Attack on journalists, Police and public is unacceptable. The government won't tolerate such provocations and rumours. Strict action against perpetrators is certain," Yediyurappa said.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said riots and arson are against law and warned the rioters that he has given police a free hand to contain the violence."Issue will be probed but vandalism is not the solution. Additional forces have been deployed. Action will be taken against miscreants," Bommai had said.

