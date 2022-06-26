Bhagwant Mann Commits To End 'gangster Culture' In Punjab, Calls For Law And Order Reforms

Punjab Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann on Saturday asserted his government's commitment to bringing an end to "gangster culture" in the state with the help of proper law and order reforms. He also informed that several changes have to be made in the system as a part of these reforms including the introduction of a Witness Protection Bill and modification of state prisons into high-security jails.

Bhagwant Mann who was speaking during the second day of the Budget Session in the State Legislative Assembly was giving his reply to the governor's address during which he spoke about his AAP government's measures to maintain the law and order in the state.

During this while, he reiterated that the state government is committed to maintaining law and order in the state. Adding that directions have been given to security agencies to keep a check on any kind of criminal activities in Punjab, CM Mann also noted that an Anti-Gangster Task Force has been set up which has been directed to adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards gangsters. Furthermore, the Special Task Force (STF) along with the district police, Intelligence Wing, BSF, NCB, and other agencies have also launched necessary operations to monitor cross-border smuggling of narcotics and weapons, he said in the Assembly.

The state government is taking measures to tackle drug abuse: CM Mann

On the other hand, speaking on yet another major issue in the state, specifically, drug abuse and consumption, the Punjab CM during his address informed that strict directions have been given to take action against anyone associated with the drug mafia. While SSPs and CPs have been instructed to work in close coordination with the STF for nabbing the main accused in drug cases, they have been also told to not spare anyone as every single officer will be held responsible for any kind of negligence in cases related to the drug menace.

In addition to that, CM Mann also informed about the various initiatives taken up by the state government to ensure the rehabilitation of drug addicts and further their recovery through proper treatment.

Notably, the Punjab Chief Minister's statements on crime and gangsters came in the backdrop of the opposition's continued allegations against the state government following the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala. They have claimed that the government had intentionally lifted the security of the deceased singer despite threats to him.

Image: ANI