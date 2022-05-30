Bhagwant Mann Orders Judicial Probe Into Sidhu Moosewala's Murder; Security Under Scanner

Amid the massive protests by Congress over Sidhu Moosewala's murder, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reiterated that his government will bring the culprits to book. Conceding the demand of the singer-cum-Congress leader's father, CM Mann announced a judicial probe into the incident and stated that the state government will request the Punjab & Haryana High Court Chief Justice to ask a sitting HC judge to probe the murder. Without explicitly calling for an NIA or CBI probe as demanded, CM Mann assured that the state government will extend its full cooperation to those carrying out the investigation.

He also asked Punjab DGP VK Bhawra to issue a clarification regarding his press conference on this issue. The Punjab CM also revealed that he has already ordered an inquiry into the reduction of security for Moosewala. Mann's statement comes in the wake of Congress workers protesting against the AAP administration in many places across the country including Jammu, Chandigarh and Delhi.

Sidhu Moosewala's murder

In a shocking development on May 29, singer-cum-Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the Jawahar Ke village. After joining Congress on December 3, 2021, he contested the Punjab Assembly polls but lost to AAP's Vijay Singla from Mansa by 63,323 votes. At that point in time, his induction created an uproar as he was booked by the Punjab Police in multiple cases pertaining to the promotion of violence and gun culture through his songs, firing an AK-47 rifle at the Badbar police firing range during the lockdown, etc.

AAP came under fire for his murder as the state government reduced his security just a day earlier along with 423 other VIPs. Addressing a press conference, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra clarified that two police personnel from Commando Battalion were deployed with the singer but he didn't take them along while leaving the house. Furthermore, he revealed that the Lawrence Bishnoi group has taken the responsibility for the singer's murder citing it as a retaliation to the killing of Vicky Midhukhera. The assailants were booked under Sections 120B, 148, 149, 302, 307, 341 and 427 of the IPC and 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

An SIT comprising SP investigation Mansa Dharamveer Singh, DSP Investigation Bathinda Vishawajeet Singh and Incharge CIA Mansa Prithipal Singh has been formed to ensure a speedy and effective probe. Meanwhile, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring dubbed it a political murder and demanded an investigation by the NIA or a sitting judge. He also called for the dismissal of the Bhagwant Mann-led government in the state.